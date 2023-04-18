A Wagga woman has been sent to prison after a violent stabbing and biting a policeman during a highway arrest in 2021.
Alisa Marie Ford, 38, was last week sentenced in the Wagga District Court on one count each of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and assaulting police following the late night attack on a man in 2021.
The incident unfolded after Ford invited the victim - a friend - over to her Glenfield Park place on September 29, 2021 to help her pack in preparation to move.
During that time they did some packing before consuming some alcohol and then went to a hotel for a meal and more drinks.
In other news
They both then returned to the offender's house where they continued packing, and Ford was seen playing with a large green serrated "zombie" knife sometime between 1am and 1.30am the next morning before the incident unfolded.
Last week the court heard facts were in dispute about what happened next, with the perpetrator accusing the victim of touching her inappropriately on the chest.
The victim strongly denied this.
He also could not recollect certain parts of what happened that night.
The victim said Ford suddenly lunged at him with the knife in what he described as "rage, just anger."
Ford stabbed him several times until he managed to escape and alert a neighbour before lying down while a pool of blood formed around his left shoulder.
Police and paramedics arriving a short time later with police noting a large drops of blood and blood splatter through the kitchen and outside towards where the victim was next door.
Paramedics treated the victim who sustained seven stab wounds and three fractures in the attack.
Ford fled the scene but was apprehended later that day after police received word she was heading to Narrandera by taxi.
Shortly after 10pm on the Sturt Highway near Galore, police stopped the taxi and after being warned Ford could be armed, they ordered her to raise her hands but she refused, leading police to deploy capsicum spray.
The court heard when an officer grabbed her arm she then assaulted him, biting his arm.
Reflecting on the series of events, Judge Gordon Lerve said the stabbing attack was "vicious and sustained, bordering on frenzied" and noted it was a "matter of good fortune...that major organs were not damaged."
The court heard this is Ford's first time in custody.
Judge Lerve noted she will also need "intensive and extensive supervision to ensure [she] continues to receive appropriate treatment and counselling for alcohol abuse, substance abuse and relationship issues."
However, given the seriousness of the offence, Ford was sentenced to four years and six months prison with non-parole period of two years and six months.
The sentence was backdated to when she was taken into custody on September 30, 2021, meaning her non-parole period will expire on March 29, 2024.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.