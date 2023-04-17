Ag College out to bounce back after late try tips result

Ag College are looking to find their attacking spark as they prepare to be the first club to head to Deniliquin.
Tumut scoring a late try saw them take a 27-21 win over the university club on Saturday.
The Bulls scored four tries to two at Beres Ellwood Oval with penalty goals keeping Ag College in touch.
However coach Tom Lamond isn't overly concerned.
"We just took a few wrong options," Lamond said.
"We had a couple of chances to score when the 80 minutes were up but just didn't do the right things and lost the ball so they ended up getting the win.
"There's still lots of positives.
"It showed, as they were much, much bigger than us, that we can handle the bigness.
"Realistically with a team like that it could be a lot higher scoring game against us."
Lamond was particularly pleased with their goal-line defence with most of Tumut's points coming from further out.
However it's something he's looking to adjust before the trip to Rotary Park on Saturday.
"Our defence on the line was really good but we just have to work on our defence a bit further out," Lamond said.
"Their tries came from 40 metres out rather than 20 metres out.
"Tumut were a lot more structured than what I thought, I thought they were just going to be a big, big pack but they actually had some structure as well so I think they are going to be quite dangerous this year.
"They might be a bit of a dark horse."
Deniliquin made their first grade return on Saturday, suffering a 46-19 loss to Waratahs.
However Lamond expects a very different Drovers outfit on their home turf.
"Daresay playing at home will be a bit different to play at Wagga," he said.
"With the way it works with our second grade going to Leeton it's a tough one to pick a good bench for as well.
"I don't want to take the best players out of second grade but then we want the best players on the bench for us so there will be a few different tactical selections this week with people who can play 80 minutes rather than a few big hitters who can play 60."
