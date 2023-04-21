Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) encouraging Riverina to get vaccinated this 2023 flu season Advertising Feature

The Riverina community is being asked to arm themselves against Covid and the flu to protect both you and those around you, especially those at risk of severe illness.

Murrumbidgee Primary Health Network (MPHN) is encouraging community members to book a flu vaccination with their GP or pharmacist as soon as possible.

Senior Manager of Primary Care Engagement, Andrew Heap, said with COVID-19 still circulating in the community, vaccination is especially important.



"We understand people may be feeling vaccine-fatigued after the last few years, however we're strongly encouraging everyone to stay vigilant and give themselves the best chance of a healthy winter by getting their flu shot," Mr Heap said.

"Our region's GPs and pharmacists are ready and waiting to help protect you against influenza, all you need to do is make an appointment."

It's difficult to predict who will catch influenza or who will become seriously ill. The flu can require hospitalisation and can even be fatal.

Community members most at risk of influenza include children aged between six months and five years, Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people with underlying medical conditions, people aged over 65 years and pregnant women.

You can also get a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time as your flu vaccine. Everyone over 18 years can get a new COVID booster if it's been six months since their last dose or COVID-19 infection.

"Ask your GP or pharmacist about getting a COVID booster at the same time as your flu shot, particularly if you're 65 years or over, or at increased risk from COVID-19," Mr Heap said.

"Being proactive can make a difference in keeping Murrumbidgee residents safe and healthy and out of our hospitals this winter.

"Staying up to date with your vaccinations helps protect you, your loved ones, and our most vulnerable community members against severe illness. So please make your flu shot appointment today."