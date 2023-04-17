The Daily Advertiser
Home/Sport/Farrer League

Confidence boost needed for East Wagga-Kooringal

Tahlia Sinclair
By Tahlia Sinclair
Updated April 17 2023 - 4:29pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Meg Reinhold takes a pass in Temora's 67-goal win over The Rock-Yerong Creek at Nixon Park. Picture by Les Smith
Meg Reinhold takes a pass in Temora's 67-goal win over The Rock-Yerong Creek at Nixon Park. Picture by Les Smith

East Wagga-Kooringal have been handed a wake up call after their 18-goal loss to North Wagga on Saturday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tahlia Sinclair

Tahlia Sinclair

Sports journalist

Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.