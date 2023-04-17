East Wagga-Kooringal have been handed a wake up call after their 18-goal loss to North Wagga on Saturday.
After earning a win on the road in round one, Hawks were unable to get over the 2022 premiers, going down 41-23.
Coach Claudia Barton has returned to netball after a year off, coming to the club from Coolamon she's not lost confidence in her side.
"I'm still feeling pretty confident with the girls," Barton said.
"Coming up against North Wagga early in the season was definitely good for us going forward.
"They are obviously a benchmark, as will Temora be next week, however it gives us a standard to aim for."
Barton said Barellan was a tough game for the team, and gave her an opportunity to really see the sides strengths and weaknesses in action.
"What I like about being a coach is identifying the strengths and weaknesses going forward and trying to help people be the best team and player they can be," she said.
Low confidence was a standout concern for Barton, who said her side needs to trust themselves better.
"Being a team that is used to a few losses in previous years, having the confidence to go up against a team that is quite strong and have the confidence in yourself to be able to give them a run for their money.
"That was something I said going into the game for North Wagga, you just need to back yourself.
"I didn't expect to win at all, but I just wanted to be competitive."
Believing her side did play competitively, Barton is hoping to see confidence continue to grow.
"It's my job to help them see they are capable to be able to go forward, and hopefully get some more wins on the board," she said.
Meanwhile in Temora, Kangaroos continued their dominant start to the 2023 season.
Backing up last week's 36-goal win over Coleambally, they showed no signs of slowing down with a massive 101-34 67-goal demolishing of The Rock-Yerong Creek.
It was a case of history repeating, with Temora defeating the Magpies by 67 and 68-goals last season.
TRYC coach Beck Hannam said this season will continue to be a development season for the club.
With aim to improve on their 2022 season, Hannam said she's not expecting the club to go from the bottom of the ladder to the top overnight.
Northern Jets 56 defeated CSU 39 at Ardlethan Sportsground.
North Wagga 41 defeated East Wagga-Kooringal 23 at McPherson Oval.
Barellan 33 defeated Marrar 31 at Barellan Sports Ground.
Temora 101 defeated The Rock-Yerong Creel 34 at Nixon Park.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
