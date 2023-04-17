Dutton's 'no' on the Voice could reshape Australia's political landscape

Since Peter Dutton announced that the federal Liberal Party would campaign against the Indigenous Voice to Parliament, I have been pondering the ramifications of that announcement. They will form the basis of today's column.
That is, today I am not writing about Dutton's motives for adopting the 'no' position. Others, such as the April 8 editorial in The Saturday Paper - writing that "there is nothing honest in Dutton's concerns about the Voice" - have had plenty to say about his mendacity, so I'll leave the assessment of his character up to them.
Having said that, I need to point our that the Voice isn't the only issue of the Statement from the Heart that we should be addressing. The establishment of a Makarrata commission for the purpose of treaty making and truth-telling is also essential.
Very relevant to this discussion is what the decision means for the future of the Liberal Party. Is it moving away from its roots to become a right-wing conservative party, and so become largely irrelevant? If so this would leave Labor to dominate the centre-right wing, as already seems to be happening given the tiny, hesitant steps forward the Albanese government is taking.
The consequences of Dutton's announcement will reverberate through the Australian political landscape. They will have an impact on all of us because of decisions made by government. So, whether or not we follow the day-to-day details of the political landscape, this is very important.
But initially, as James Robertson noted in The New Daily: "What is Dutton up to? He's making many Liberals queasy." Queasy to the point of crossing the floor, as Bridget Archer will courageously do, or quit the party entirely, as the former Liberal minister Ken Wyatt did. He was the first Indigenous man elected to the House of Representatives and the first to serve in cabinet.
"Aboriginal people are reaching out to be heard but the Liberals have rejected their invitation," Mr Wyatt told The West Australian.
"I think we need to elevate [the Voice] above divisive, nasty politics and walk together into the future with unity, with purpose, for a united Australia," rebel Liberal Bridget Archer said.
More recently, Shadow Minister for Indigenous Affairs and Shadow Attorney-General Julian Leeser resigned from the shadow cabinet, though not from the Liberal Party. By the time this is published, others may well have followed suit.
"The leader of the federal Liberals is a National," said Catherine Cusack, a former NSW MP who quit politics last year, and says the party has lurched to the right. "He has no appeal outside Queensland but is popular (in that state) for sure," she said.
Even plausible explanations are difficult to come by for why a party that was founded by a leader from Melbourne would join the 'no' campaign that Mr Dutton framed on the Today show as opposition to a "city" referendum.
The party needs to appeal to both outer and inner suburbs, but this is the second time this week Mr Dutton's focus appears to have shifted to the regions.
Even more consequential is research published last year by the Scanlon Institute, that showed which voters are embracing the anti-Voice campaign. It found people who oppose the Voice are 16 percentage points below the national average score for accepting other cultures or "diversity and difference". This is a significant outlier. If the Liberals rely on such support, it would only accentuate the shift to the right.
However, there is an alternative to hard-right wing conservatism. As Alan Kohler pointed out in The New Daily the Liberal Party could split, with the more progressive elements taking inspiration from the teals and become a party of what he describes as "progressive conservatives".
This would potentially enable the progressive wing to regain the inner-urban, youth and female votes, whilst leaving the conservative wing to "people with some dubious political preoccupations".
To be convincing and lasting there would be need to be such a revolution, not simply a change of leadership.
The party needs to build its membership in both numbers and breadth and have a group of MPs and a leader who actually reflect modern Australia.
However, if the Liberals become a hard-right conservative party it will leave Labor as the centre-right, which it more or less currently is, and the Greens as the progressive opposition.
