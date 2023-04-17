The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

RFS, Fire and Rescue NSW tend to shed fire at Forest Hill residence

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 17 2023 - 2:54pm, first published 11:55am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The cause of a fire which erupted in a garden shed at the back of a home in Forest Hill is being investigated.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.