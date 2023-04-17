The cause of a fire which erupted in a garden shed at the back of a home in Forest Hill is being investigated.
Emergency services were called to a home on Boree Avenue, Forest Hill on Monday at about 10.45am following reports of a structural fire.
Rural Fire Service (RFS) NSW Forest Hill Brigade deputy captain Peter Bye said crews arrived to find a garden shed at the back of a residence well alright.
"No one was home at the time and no one was injured," Mr Bye said.
"Unfortunately the contents are a total loss and the shed will likely have to be demolished."
Mr Bye said RFS Forest Hill crews were assisted by RFS Lake Albert and Fire and Rescue NSW crews, with police also called to the scene.
"We're now in the clean-up stages," he said.
"It's a bit too early to tell what the cause is."
