Early setback doesn't stop Wanderers goalfest

A Rawlings Park goalfest secured Wagga City Wanderers wins across both women's grades on Sunday.
First grade coach Rob Tuksar said he's pleased with the 6-3 win over UC Stars, though his side had to fight for it.
A mistake early in the first half had Stars up 1-0 in the first two minutes but it didn't take long for them to regroup and three goals in 17 minutes set them up to lead 3-1 heading into the second half.
"After the first goal set back, the girls dug in deep and played pretty good football," Tuksar said.
"Then after halftime, we lost our shape and composure, UC played really well and scored a couple of nice goals to make it 3-all."
With the win now in doubt, Tuksar said his side were forced to up their game.
"The girls just lifted again and got control of the game back again and put another three in to make it 6-3," he said.
Wanderers had five goal scorers in Kate Foley, Bree Lyons, Elizabeth Dumpleton, Grace Cooper, and Daisy Tuksar.
A particularly young first grade side this year, Tuksar said as the side matures and plays together more he expects to see them continue to improve.
"We played well in patches, but we didn't play a full 90 minutes, that was probably the disappointing thing about it," he said.
"We're probably a bit better than that but we're just a young side and still learning, the girls have hardly play together at all, so it's still a steep learning curve.
"I was happy with the resilience of my girls when the opposition pressured us, we were suffering on the park but we were able to get out the other side and go again."
Hoping to see more consistent play through next week's away game, Tuksar said youth and unfamiliarity with each other cost them.
"We had some silly mistakes, just being a bit naive in certain moments and giving the opposition opportunities," he said.
"They didn't break us down, it was just our poor play rather than our opposition's brilliant play."
Tuksar said despite the areas for improvement, he's happy with the win.
His midfield were a standout, as were his forwards who did well to make scoring opportunities.
The second grade women also secured an impressive 4-1 win over ANU.
