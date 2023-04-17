Riverina have just fallen short of qualifying for the women's Country Championships final.
The Bulls won three of their four games in the southern conference competition at Queanbeyan over the weekend.
After going down to Monaro in their opening game, Riverina bounced back with three good wins.
However with the Colts going through undefeated they progressed to the final.
Coach Craig Blackhall was left to rue a slow start in the opening game.
"We got off to a slow start but the girls were really good all weekend," Blackhall said.
"It's a big weekend with four full games of football.
"Monaro jumped us, and don't get me wrong they are a good side, but we hadn't trained for a couple of weeks with Easter and were supposed to train on Friday night when we got there but after a couple of stops by the time we got there it was dark and we couldn't do any training.
"They got a good start on us but we rolled them in the second half.
"It just took us a while to get into the swing of it."
Riverina were originally drawn to tackle Monaro in their second game before a late change in the draw.
Blackhall is confident the result would have been different if they had tackled Western before Monaro as originally planned.
However he was impressed with not only how the team bounced back but also with the quality of their displays throughout the weekend.
After a 22-14 loss to Monaro, Riverina went on to defeat Western 28-8 on Saturday.
They then took a 18-6 win over Monaro before downing Macarthur 28-10.
Blackhall was particularly impressed with how his side handled the much bigger Macarthur outfit.
"They were a very big side so we had to play smart football, more tactical not physical," he said.
"They stepped up and put a fair score on them, which I was very happy about.
"The girls just stuck to their guns, didn't go away from the plan and ultimately put a score on.
"It was really good."
Blackhall thought it was another strong showing from the region, especially when considering there is no dedicated women's rugby league competition or even team.
"We were the only team who was able to push (Monaro), and that says something, and Riverina are the only side who don't have regular competition," he said.
"It's another good thing for the girls to hold their heads up."
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
