The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events

Bonfires to begin across Wagga and the wider region as the bushfire danger period comes to a close

Andrew Mangelsdorf
By Andrew Mangelsdorf
Updated April 17 2023 - 7:25pm, first published 3:15pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bonfires are now permitted across the Riverina region, but neighbours and the NSW RFS must still be notified a day before ignition. File picture
Bonfires are now permitted across the Riverina region, but neighbours and the NSW RFS must still be notified a day before ignition. File picture

Residents across large sections of the Riverina are now able to get those bonfires burning with the bushfire danger period now officially over.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Mangelsdorf

Andrew Mangelsdorf

Journalist

Originally from South Australia, Andrew Mangelsdorf grew up in Victoria before launching his career in Temora, NSW. He also served as a journalist at Lake Cargelligo before making the move to The Daily Advertiser in 2022. Always on the lookout for story ideas, so if you've got one, let me know: andrew.mangelsdorf@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.