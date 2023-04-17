Police hold serious concerns for Border man not seen since last June

Police are re-appealing for help to find a man missing for nearly a year.
Friends and family haven't seen Scott Antoni McLean, 58, or heard from him since June 2022.
He was last seen at the Wodonga Red Rooster and Liquorland on June 3 last year.
"Police and family hold serious concerns for his welfare," Albury officers said in a statement on Monday.
Police have previously appealed for help to find him.
"Scott is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 175cm tall, of thin-to-medium build and has grey hair and grey facial hair," police said.
"His left pupil is dilated, and he has a large scar on his chest and another on his left torso, as well as distinctive tattoos on his chest.
"Scott has no fixed place of abode and is known to frequent the Albury/Wodonga area, however, may be travelling to Queensland."
The 58-year-old is also known as Harry.
Anyone with information can call (02) 6023 9299 or 1800 333 000.
