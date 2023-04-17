The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Photos

Chemist Warehouse official Wagga opening welcomed by staff, customers

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 17 2023 - 1:52pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chemist Warehouse pharmacist Ramy Gerais with first ever Wagga Chemist Warehouse customer Junee resident David Johnson. Picture by Madeline Begley
Chemist Warehouse pharmacist Ramy Gerais with first ever Wagga Chemist Warehouse customer Junee resident David Johnson. Picture by Madeline Begley

Junee man David Johnson was first to the door on Monday for Chemist Warehouse's long-awaited opening at the Boorooma Shops.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.