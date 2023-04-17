Junee man David Johnson was first to the door on Monday for Chemist Warehouse's long-awaited opening at the Boorooma Shops.
The doors opened at 8am on the dot with Mr Johnson patiently waiting after having travelled to Wagga from Junee for the occasion.
Mr Johnson said he wanted to go to Chemist Warehouse as his prescription medication costs half there of what it does anywhere else.
Prior to opening staff also gathered at the front doors to celebrate with Chemist Warehouse pharmacist Ramy Gerais given the privilege of cutting the opening ribbon.
Chemist Warehouse managing partner Tony Bassaly said the celebratory opening was symbolic as staff had been waiting about six months for that very moment.
"It was good for Ramy to cut the ribbon," Mr Bassaly said.
"The staff are really relieved and excited and I'm happy for them because they've been waiting for such a long time."
Chemist Warehouse was supposed to open in October of last year but has been held up for the last six months.
"Everything seems to be working fine - the doors are open and electricity is on," Mr Bassaly said.
"We had a flurry of customers come through.
"I think we even had a customer waiting at 8am on the dot for prescription."
Mr Gerais agreed that the opening day was great.
"Everyone is excited - staff, customers, everyone," he said.
"As soon as we opened we started getting customers through the door.
"Everyone has been waiting for this moment."
