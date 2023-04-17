The Daily Advertiser
Car hits pole in Kooringal, teen driver taken to Wagga Base Hospital

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 17 2023 - 1:12pm, first published 10:00am
A teen driver was taken to Wagga Base Hospital after a car hit a power pole on Kooringal's Ziegler Avenue on Sunday. Picture supplied
A teen driver was taken to Wagga Base Hospital after a car hit a power pole on Kooringal's Ziegler Avenue on Sunday. Picture supplied

A teenager was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon in Wagga's suburbs.

