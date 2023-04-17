A teenager was taken to hospital following a single-vehicle crash on Sunday afternoon in Wagga's suburbs.
Emergency services were called to Ziegler Avenue, Kooringal, shortly after 3.30pm on Sunday following reports a car had gone off the road and hit a power pole.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said paramedics arrived at the scene just before 3.40pm where they assessed a teenage boy involved in the incident.
IN OTHER NEWS:
The teenager was then taken to Wagga Base Hospital.
It has been reported the teenager was not injured.
Fire and Rescue NSW attended the scene and Essential Energy was also called in to fix the power pole, which had shifted and remained at an angle after the impact.
The road was closed temporarily to allow services to work on the pole and remove the vehicle from the side of the road.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.