An elderly man has died after a serious single-vehicle crash on the Sturt Highway east of Wagga.
A major emergency service presence responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Sturt Highway at Alfredtown, just east of the Tumbarumba Road intersection, shortly after 6pm on Saturday.
On arrival, a spokesperson for police said officers from Riverina Police District found a Mitsubishi Triton ute had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
A male was found conscious and breathing at the scene, the spokesperson said.
A rescue helicopter was called in.
Police said the 78-year-old man was taken to Wagga Base Hospital in a critical condition.
He later died in hospital on Sunday evening.
A crime scene was established, and an investigation into the circumstances of the crash commenced.
As inquiries continue, anyone with dashcam vision or further information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
Police will prepare a report outlining the circumstances of the man's death for the information of the Coroner.
