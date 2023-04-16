The Daily Advertiser
Man dies in Wagga hospital following crash on Sturt Highway at Alfredtown

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 17 2023 - 2:09pm, first published 7:30am
A man who crashed his utility on the Sturt Highway on Saturday has died in Wagga Base Hospital. Picture by Madeline Begley
An elderly man has died after a serious single-vehicle crash on the Sturt Highway east of Wagga.

