Albury comes out of fiery clash with win over Tumut

There was plenty of fire on the border as Albury upset Tumut to start the Group Nine season.
In a game which featured four sin bins, plus the dismissal of a trainer, the skill level failed to match the intensity of the clash.
However after an easier miss earlier in the game, it was the boot of Jade Duroux that proved to be the difference between the two sides.
He was able to convert captain Lachie Munro's second try from out wide in the dying stages to hand Albury a 14-12 victory at Greenfield Park on Sunday.
This was a much harder attempt, with a lot more pressure on, but Duroux was able to slot what proved to be the decisive conversion attempt.
"I just tried to run the time down a bit, give my boys a breather, and then went through the extended procedure I go through to kick goals," Duroux said.
Handling errors and poor discipline hampered both teams in slick conditions on the border.
However it was the Thunder who jumped out to an early lead.
Albury started the scoring at the 19-minute mark when Etu Uaisele sent a quick pass to the flying Keanau Wighton, who just managed to dive over in the corner as the defence converged.
The Thunder then rounded out the first half scoring when the Blues dropped a monster bomb with Munro falling on the ball for an 8-0 half-time lead.
Tumut were able to respond shortly after the break when Brayden Draber crossed for his first try.
And even down a man, with Jacob Toppin sin binned, Draber was able to capitalise on some space out wide to put the Blues in front.
But just when it looked like Tumut had the momentum, Albury were able to take advantage of a couple of sets close to the Blues' line as Munro slid over out wide to level the scores.
It was then time for Duroux to deliver Albury the win and give them a real boost heading into a clash with premiers Gundagai on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
