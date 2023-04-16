Brooklyn Bridge produces Coolamon Cup blitz

Brooklyn Bridge produced a devastating burst to take out the Coolamon Pacers Cup.
Narrandera trainer Ellen Bartley hopes the display of speed will have him in good stead for the upcoming Regional Championships.
After a messy second attempt at the feature race following a false start, Brooklyn Bridge found himself in a difficult position three back along the pegs.
However when he saw daylight he certainly made the most of it to chase down leader Cassius Deck ($5) to win by 9.4 metres.
Bartley was impressed with how the $1.70 favourite finished off.
"After the start and then when he got buried three pegs I almost walked back to the stables as I couldn't watch any more," Bartley said. "But when he got out he sprinted really well.
"He's a nice horse. I really like him."
She rates him as the best of her chances heading towards the heats of the $100,000 series on May 5.
However she is set to have a strong hand with Forever Yin having one run back for the stable.
"(Brooklyn Bridge) probably is our best chance," she said. "Obviously Forever Yin has always had the little bit of upside, has been in the series before and performed really well but this horse is just really exciting.
"He's got a big future hopefully."
It's the turn of foot that excites Bartley the most.
"His speed - he's just got point-to-point speed," she said. "He's got really good manners and even though he galloped last time that wasn't his fault but he's just so fast and I think he's pretty tough too."
It was a good day for Bartley who was able to defend her crown in the lady drivers race.
For the second year in a row, Bartley combined with David Kennedy in the race.
This time it was with La Mistress who raced without cover throughout but still had too much left in reserve.
"She did it the tough way, worked a bit out of the gate to get to the chair and she's only a three-year-old filly who hasn't had a lot of racing so she's done a really good job," Bartley said.
It was Bartley's second straight lady drivers race win after also winning Leeton's on January 1.
Meanwhile Jackson Painting had a big start to the day after winning the first four races.
He won with Cinos Legacy and Most Triumphant for Kennedy as well as Itzblackjack for Scott Hewitt and Ask The Eight Ball in debut for Grant Coelli.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
