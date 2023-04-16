WAGGA trainer Maddy Collins enjoyed the biggest win of her career as The Doctor's Son captured the $36,000 XXXX Gold Gundagai Cup (1700m) on Sunday.
Collins combined with her partner Josh Richards on The Doctor's Son ($10) to book their ticket in the $200,000 Wagga Gold Cup (2000m) via victory in the Gundagai feature.
Collins, who only moved back to Wagga at the end of last year, had only recently taken over the training duties of The Doctor's Son after John Whitelaw retired.
At just his second start for Collins, The Doctor's Son was able to rediscover his best form and return to the winner's list for the first time since September 2020.
Collins had no hesitation in declaring the triumph the biggest win of her relatively short training career.
"It's unbelievable, and even better to have Josh in the saddle. It makes even more special," Collins said.
The Doctor's Son didn't end up with Collins by accident. She has a strong affinity with the horse and had a lot to do with him early in his career at the Whitelaws.
"I rode him trackwork for two years. I gave him his first jump out, got him to the trials," she said.
"I've had a lot to do with him when he was a little bit complicated but he's definitely come on with age and he's a lot more relaxed and a true professional now."
The Doctor's Son didn't make an impression first-up over 1400m at Wagga earlier this month but caught the eye with an impressive 1200m trial at Wagga on Wednesday.
Collins said the trial effort was enough to provide the camp with confidence heading into Gundagai, where the track turned out to be a heavy 10.
"He trialled super. Josh was very confident going into today," she said.
"We drew well, we said let's push forward and lead, he handles the give out of the ground so everything panned out perfectly."
The Doctor's Son scored by one and three quarter lengths from Milamoo ($5.50), with $2.25 favourite Scarlet Prince a further half length back in third.
The win continued a great run for Richards, who only last month captured the $200,000 Albury Gold Cup on Beltoro.
Collins confirmed they will now push on to the Wagga Gold Cup with the eight-year-old.
"It's pretty exciting," she said.
The Doctor's Son ran seventh in the 2020 Wagga Gold Cup on the back of victory in the Murrumbidgee Cup, and then ran 12th the following year.
