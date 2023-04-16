The Daily Advertiser
It was a career highlight for Wagga trainer Maddy Collins as she prepared The Doctor's Son to a Gundagai Cup win

MM
By Matt Malone
Updated April 16 2023 - 7:44pm, first published 7:40pm
Josh Richards guides The Doctor's Son to an all-the-way win in the $36,000 Gundagai Cup (1700m) on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley
Josh Richards guides The Doctor's Son to an all-the-way win in the $36,000 Gundagai Cup (1700m) on Sunday. Picture by Madeline Begley

WAGGA trainer Maddy Collins enjoyed the biggest win of her career as The Doctor's Son captured the $36,000 XXXX Gold Gundagai Cup (1700m) on Sunday.

