Riverina police will have access to consultancy and counselling services in Wagga through the appointment of a mental health clinician.
The job is one of 11 created by the NSW Police Force and the NSW Government's program PULSE which was designed to enhance the health, safety and well-being of police officers.
Of the 11 positions, one will be based in Wagga.
The Mental Health Clinicians' role will be to enhance employee well-being and manage the risk of psychological harm through the provision of mental health and organisational consultancy and counselling services to employees, supervisors and managers.
Former Riverina police officer Kevin Barber said while he would like to see similar support made available to retired and former police officers, he supports the move.
"I think it's a good idea," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Years ago they had peer support officers - I don't know if they still do that - I was a peer support officer at Narrandera and it was good, you could give officers help then and there.
"Having them stationed here is a good idea.
"If they had to ring up Sydney or something like that to access this kind of help, they wouldn't do it."
Mr Barber was an officer for 30 years - 28 of which he was stationed at Narrandera - and knows all too well how crucial support can be.
One-time Wagga resident and former QLD police officer Helen Rose said it is a move that is long overdue.
"It is something that is desperately needed," she said.
"I believe it would really help with the managing of the staff mentally, emotionally and the physical reactions and then the long-term effects won't be so bad and the staff turnover might not be as bad."
Had Mrs Rose, who is an 11-year veteran of Queensland Police as a principal covert intelligence analyst, had access to that support when she needed it, she may have never left the force.
"If I had that kind of support then maybe I might have stayed."
Mrs Rose had been called to a scene involving a girl she had known almost since birth who had been stabbed repeatedly and was barely holding onto life as Helen nursed her body.
As paramedics arrived, Mrs Rose was forced to leave the girl's side and she later died.
After that, Mrs Rose suffered from severe detachment and disassociation - a result of separation anxiety caused by being forced to leave the girl's side in her final moments.
Mrs Rose said she was never given adequate help by the Queensland Police Service and it took years of accessing mental health professionals on her own accord after leaving to heal from her trauma.
To apply for the position visit; https://iworkfor.nsw.gov.au/job/mental-health-clinicians-11-roles-394221
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.