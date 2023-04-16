The Daily Advertiser
Wagga torchbearers to mark Legacy Centenary Torch Relay 2023

Taylor Dodge
April 16 2023 - 7:00pm
April 16 2023 - 7:00pm
Legacy Club of Wagga legatee Jan Scoble with Legacy Club of Wagga president Doug Conkey. Picture by Madeline Begley
Legacy Club of Wagga legatee Jan Scoble with Legacy Club of Wagga president Doug Conkey. Picture by Madeline Begley

Torchbearers will light the streets of Wagga for the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay - marking 100 years of service to those who have sacrificed.

