Torchbearers will light the streets of Wagga for the Legacy Centenary Torch Relay - marking 100 years of service to those who have sacrificed.
The relay - presented by Defence Health - will commence on April 23 in Pozieres, France, making its way to London before arriving in Australia.
It will begin in Australia in Perth before moving to Adelaide, Darwin and then down the East Coast of Australia to Canberra and then across to Wagga then Mildura and Hobart before finishing in Melbourne.
On August 3, when the relay arrives in Wagga, 30 Wagga men and women with connections to the Legacy Club of Wagga will join the relay.
Legacy Club of Wagga Legatee Jan Scoble said it is a big event sent to mark 100 years of legacy.
" I think those participating will be working for the person who they are connected to, I will be walking for my father who served in WWII," she said.
When the relay arrives in Wagga, torchbearers will walk through the streets of Wagga starting from the Botanic Gardens and ending at Wagga Legacy House.
Legacy Club of Wagga president Doug Conkey will be the last to carry the torch.
"Member for Wagga Joe McGir is participating and so is Mayor Dallas Tout," Mr Conkey said.
"We're excited."
Mr Conkey said it is a sight the community isn't going to want to miss out on - but help is still needed to ensure the event runs seamlessly.
"They say we need 40 volunteers to help with registrations and walk with the torch bearers," Mr Conkey said.
"Anyone who would be interested in helping can volunteer."
Those interested in volunteering can find more information at; Legacytorchrelay.com.au/volunteering.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people.
