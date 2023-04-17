The Rock-Yerong Creek coaching partnership Brad Aiken and Heath Russell anticipate making a few tough calls at the selection table this week.
The Magpies made an early statement in a 90-point thrashing of Temora at Nixon Park on Saturday in what was TRYC's first game for the season.
It sets up a highly-anticipated grand final re-match against Marrar at Langtry Oval on Saturday, in the traditional ANZAC Challenge between the two teams.
Aiken revealed the Magpies will be required to make some difficult decisions at selection this week as they prepare to travel to Marrar at full-strength.
"We did (get through injury free), which was nice," Aiken said after the Temora win.
"We've got a bit of a selection quandary next week, which is nice.
"We've got a few blokes coming back from personal stuff, things like that. Hopefully all in all, we'll probably be full strength next week, which is nice, but again, we still need to play the right footy to be honest."
Last year's co-captain, Mitch Stephenson, along with fellow members of TRYC's grand final team from last year, David Pieper and Michael Cummins, all came through reserve grade at Temora on Saturday.
Stephenson has experienced an interrupted pre-season and is working his way back to full fitness.
The Magpies also expect to welcome back Aiden Ridley and Todd Hannam, as both were unavailable against Temora.
Marrar got on the board with a three-point escape against Barellan, relieving some pressure after an opening round loss to Northern Jets.
TRYC started fast against Temora, producing an eight-goal first term on the back of that opening round bye.
The Magpies took a risk, scheduling a third pre-season trial game for the Saturday of round one and it was a move that has now completely paid off for them.
Aiken said the group was hungry to get into the real stuff.
"Obviously a few of them mentioned during the week that it was nice to finally play for some points," he said.
"Not that trial games don't matter, they're obviously not as important as playing for points."
TRYC are also well-positioned for player points. They used 35 of a maximum of 37 on Saturday with all of their recruits playing.
The Magpies for a second straight season have used the marquee player deduction to their advantage. Last year they applied it to Riley Budd, while new recruit Don Roberts this season is worth just two points under the feature.
