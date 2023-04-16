The Daily Advertiser
Griffith mayor Doug Curran welcomes funding commitment to motor neurone disease

AW
By Allan Wilson
Updated April 16 2023 - 5:30pm, first published 3:30pm
Griffith mayor Doug Curran and Professor Dominic Rowe, a neurologist and researcher, have welcomed the state government's funding promise of $2 million for MND research into links between waterways such as Lake Wyangan. Picture from file
Griffith City mayor, Doug Curran, has welcomed a funding commitment by the state government of $2 million to go towards MND research.

