Riverina form strikes in $1 million Western Australian feature

Former Riverina horseman Jason Grimson and Cameron Hart have snared another big feature win.
The pair, who took out the Inter Dominion Final with I Cast No Shadow in December, won the inaugural running of the $1 million The Nullabor at Gloucester Park on Friday night.
Betterzippit, who is owned by Leeton's Michael Boots, was able to hold off a late charge from Spirit Of St Louis to win by a head as the NSW raiders finished one-two in the lucrative slot race.
Hart continues to be impressed with the five-year-old who has now won six of his seven starts since arriving in Australia.
"I think he's top shelf for sure," Hart said.
"He just keeps on getting better and better as he steps up through the grades.
"The first time I sat behind him I thought he would be a grand circuit horse, I think I said that on the coverage down in Victoria, so it was good he keeps stepping up.
"He's only going to get better and he's very versatile, which is a big thing for these grand circuit horses."
After drawing barrier four, Hart elected to stay out of the early speed battle however timed his run to perfection.
After Spirit Of St Louis found the front from barrier eight, Hart made a mid-race move and was able to take over the ascendancy.
Hart was pleased with how things panned out.
"It worked out perfect," he said.
"A lot of people had different ideas coming into the race but the way it worked out was kinda what I thought might happen.
"It doesn't always work out like that but it was perfect.
"I was able to slot in early when a few of them came out quite hard and my guy was going to be tough enough to make a move.
"Once he found the fence I knew he was going to be really hard."
He was also impressed with how Betterzippit adapted to the different style of racing at Gloucester Park.
"He's a real professional and that's going to take him a long way," Hart said.
"He's only had 30 odd starts but to be able to travel over here (to Perth), settle in and race on a half mile track and handle it well shows he's definitely got a bright future."
It adds to a good run for the former Junee reinsman who took out one of the two $100,000 features at Riverina Paceway last Saturday.
He's also enjoyed the experience of racing in Perth.
"It's been great as it's our first time over in Perth racing," Hart said.
"We tried to experience a bit of the city as well but we've really enjoyed our time over here."
