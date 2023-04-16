The Daily Advertiser
Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson admits his side has some work to do after going down to Turvey Park

By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 16 2023 - 7:00pm
After a competitive first half, the Tigers then conceded the next 11 goals and eventually went down by 67 points. Picture by Madeline Begley
Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson has admitted his side has got some work to do after a poor second half led to a big loss against Turvey Park.

