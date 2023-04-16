Wagga Tigers coach Murray Stephenson has admitted his side has got some work to do after a poor second half led to a big loss against Turvey Park.
After only trailing by 15-points at half-time, the Tigers then conceded the next 11 goals as the Bulldogs blew out their margin to 81 early in the fourth quarter.
Jock Cornell was able to hit the scoreboard late for the Tigers to lessen the damage in what was one of the rare positives from an otherwise forgettable afternoon at Maher Oval for the visitors.
"We managed to make a scrap of it in the first half and that's sort of the way we came in," Stephenson said.
"We thought that scrappy was good, but it was glaring in the second half that we got outworked and we got hunted inside.
"Their on-ball was quite good and they were quite slick and they were aggressive.
"The negatives definitely overshadow the positives."
Cornell finished the afternoon with four of the Tigers' six goals and Stephenson was pleased with his contribution in a losing side.
"Jock Cornell was head and shoulders our best player," he said.
"If there was 18 of them around when the game got hot in that third quarter, then I think it's a different story.
"He is just an example to our young boys in that he's calm, he executes under pressure and when the games hot is when he sort of flourishes.
"I thought Jeremy Piercy was in there all day and Dyl Morton did another good job down back.
"Sam McNaughton also on the ball again had another reasonable outing."
The Tigers were without the services of a number of key players for the clash against the Bulldogs with Stephenson, Shaun Flanigan, Lahn Shepherd, Jeremy Lucas, Jackson Kelly and Brady Morton all on the sidelines currently.
Although noting they were without a couple of experienced players, Stephenson refused to use that as an excuse.
"There's a few out, but we thought we were putting out a side that was capable," he said.
The Tigers have a nicely timed bye in round two before hosting Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong in round three.
Currently sitting 0-2, Stephenson said there was a bit to work on in the next couple of weeks before going up against the Lions.
"We just didn't handle the pressure as well as what we should of," he said.
"Some of that is down to inexperience, but some of it is down to execution.
"We just really shot ourselves in the foot with skill errors under pressure and that was really where I think Turvey put the foot down on us.
"There's a number of things to work on, but we have just got to get better across the board."
