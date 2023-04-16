The Daily Advertiser
Zac Steele scores in the 92nd minute to hand Wagga City Wanderers a 4-3 win over ANU in Canberra

By Matt Malone
Updated April 16 2023 - 5:19pm, first published 1:45pm
Morris Kadzola scored three of Wagga City Wanderers' four goals in their 4-3 win over ANU in Canberra on Saturday. Picture by Madeline Begley
A ZAC Steele goal in the 92nd minute handed Wagga City Wanderers a thrilling 4-3 victory over ANU in Canberra on Saturday.

