A ZAC Steele goal in the 92nd minute handed Wagga City Wanderers a thrilling 4-3 victory over ANU in Canberra on Saturday.
With the scores locked and destined for a draw, Samson Lucas rose above the ANU keeper and knocked the ball down to Steele, who made no mistake and sent it into the back of the net.
It provided Wanderers' with their first win of the CPL season and the first for Ross Morgan since his return to the club.
In an entertaining affair in Canberra, Morris Kadzola proved his worth for the Wanderers with a hat-trick to keep the visitors in the game.
Morris had two goals in the opening 10 minutes, with ANU scoring one of their two penalty attempts in a frantic beginning to the contest.
A five-minute lapse just before half-time saw the Wanderers go from 2-1 up to 3-2 down. Kadzola's third, from the penalty spot, levelled the scores before Steele produced the match-winner for Wagga City.
Morgan said the win was exactly what the Wanderers needed amid a tough start to the season.
"Especially the way we won it. Last minute," Morgan said.
"It just gives everyone a bit of confidence going into training and the game next week.
"Football's about momentum and we started well and finished well in that game. We've put in some good performances against good opposition and not got a result so it was an important to get a win."
MORE SPORT NEWS
After a close 3-2 loss to begin the season against Belconnen United a fortnight ago, it was a character-building response from the Wanderers.
Minus captain Kyle Yeates, Tyler Allen and Jake Ploenges, the Wanderers dug deep and found a way against ANU.
"The effort that the guys have put in through pre-season and in the first couple of games against real tough opposition, even this game, ANU were real quality, they deserved this win," Morgan said.
"We changed it up a little bit and we made them stop playing the way they normally do and they had against Yoogali in the last couple of games. It also helped us create a lot more chances."
Chaise Donetto and Matt Mitchell stepped up and played important roles in not allowing the ANU left and right defenders to push up and hit the areas they like to.
Lucas and Morris were standouts for the Wanderers in victory, while Nashwan Sulaiman was also very good.
Morgan hopes the win holds his team in good stead moving forward.
"Yes, it was an important win at this part of the season, having the six away games in a row," he said.
"Really important to pick up those points early and now we go into our next game against Canberra Juventus with already three points in the bag and can we go on and get another three points in the next one.
"There's a bit of confidence there, positivity around the playing group and a couple more younger players stepped up and helped out, which was good.
"It was a positive result and a good performance."
