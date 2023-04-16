The Daily Advertiser
Home/Community/Events
Photos

Wagga's Joel Buck takes out Riggs Cup at the 2023 Riverina Skate Championships in Leeton

TP
By Talia Pattison
Updated April 16 2023 - 3:41pm, first published 10:52am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Totem Skate's David Cameron with winner Joel Buck from Wagga.
Totem Skate's David Cameron with winner Joel Buck from Wagga.

The skill and talent of skater Joel Buck has earned him the Riggs Cup at this year's Riverina Skate Championships in Leeton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TP

Talia Pattison

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.