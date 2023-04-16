The skill and talent of skater Joel Buck has earned him the Riggs Cup at this year's Riverina Skate Championships in Leeton.
Held on Easter Monday at the Leeton Regional Skate Park, the championships had a solid number of entrants across its categories on what was a windy and chilly day.
Joel took home the Riggs Cup in fine fashion, showcasing his skill on the skateboard.
The Riverina Skate Championships is one of the longest-running skate championships, according to Nigel Cameron, who has been involved from the beginning.
The Riggs Cup is named after the late Richie Riggs, who died at a young age, but whose name still lives on through the competition.
Organisers said they were pleased with how the 2023 event went and are looking forward next year.
The Rapid Relief Team also provided lunch for participants on the day, with the Boys to the Bush group on hand to deliver the food to provide plenty of sustenance for the competition.
11 to 15 years: 1st Deegan Tiffin, 2nd Rusty Hansen.
Opens: 1st Luke Thomson.
10 years and under: 1st Riley Donovan, 2nd Blake Downes, 3rd Boston Hawke.
11 to 15 years: 1st Samantha Wharley, 2nd Charlie Watson, 3rd Ben Watson.
10 years and under: 1st Bear Wynn, 2nd Boston Hawke.
Opens: 1st Joel Buck, 2nd Luke Thomson, 3rd Malakai McPhee.
