A Riverina family has been blown away by support after a shocking medical discovery saw Adelong father of two Chris Bayley hospitalised and in need of serious brain surgery.
Mr Bayley had been experiencing headaches for weeks before his health began to deteriorate - so much so wife Megan Bayley forced him to go to Wagga Base Hospital where he was diagnosed with a brain tumour.
The 35-year-old - well-known in Adelong as a respected farmer and sportsman - underwent surgery in early April at St Vincent's Hospital where they removed the large tumour.
The diagnosis has been a tornado of emotions for the family - including the pair's two children Levi and Lexie.
While Mr Bayley is recovering from surgery at home, the Adelong community has been rallying behind the family.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Family friend Rebecca Tobin began accumulating donations via an online platform for the family, garnering over $2000 in 24 hours.
Mr Bayley's Rugby team, Adelong Green and Gold Rugby League Club, have also been raising funds for the family and another fundraiser will be held by community members in early May.
"The whole town and businesses in Adelong have helped with fund raising and Gina Caton has organised a lot with our local friends and has been the biggest support and driver behind the whole fundraiser," Mrs Bayley said.
The family had not expected or asked for the funds but is incredibly grateful.
"It means the absolute world. It's unbelievable," Mrs Bayley said.
"Chris is always one to do something to help other people. He's a lovely, down-to-earth person and I think that's why everyone has gotten around us."
The family won't have results back until mid-May.
"Chris is recovering and he's going ok, he's just very sore and very tired," Mrs Bayley said.
"There are people out there in the world worse off and we do think about them as well."
Mrs Bayley is urging young rural industry workers to prioritise their health and have checkups if they are doubting their wellness.
"Chris is only here today because I made him go to the hospital. He had side effects and has been putting them off because he has been working," she said.
"I know what farmers are like, they always say; 'she'll be right' and put it off, but you're nothing without your health."
Donations can be made at; https://chuffed.org/pay/campaign/97389.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.