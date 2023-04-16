The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Adelong community rallies behind father Chris Bayley after shocking medical discovery

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 16 2023 - 6:16pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Megan and Chris Bayley after Chris' surgery to remove a large brain tumour. Picture supplied
Megan and Chris Bayley after Chris' surgery to remove a large brain tumour. Picture supplied

A Riverina family has been blown away by support after a shocking medical discovery saw Adelong father of two Chris Bayley hospitalised and in need of serious brain surgery.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.