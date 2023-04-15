It was the race that stopped a town, but there were no winners or losers, in fact there weren't even any horses - but there was plenty of beer and goodwill.
The Holbrook Cup was cancelled on Saturday morning after officials deemed the racetrack to be unsafe in two parts after heavy rain.
"In the old days we would have gone ahead, but these days much more care and attention is paid to the condition of the track and how safe it is for horses and jockeys, which is a good thing, but of course it's disappointing that we had to cancel the local races," Holbrook and District Race Club president Tom Last said.
"Nevertheless, it's still going to be a great day, we have the big screen there beaming metro races, the bets are being placed, there's plenty of beer and food and we're still expecting a huge crowd."
In other news
Mr Last said while about 1500 people would normally flock to the racecourse, he expected a crowd of about 800 on Saturday.
"It's a bit sad because you look at that track, it's the best it's looked in 30 years," he said.
"We're all feeling a little bit down the dumps because of what's happened, normally we'd have horses going everywhere, we had seven - they gave us an extra race - so we had a full complement.
"So it was going to be an enormous day for us, it's pretty gut-wrenching, but you know, it is what it is."
Ingrid Favero, who was settling in for a day of fun and fashion with her friends, was determined the race would go on.
"We'll be out there a bit later on racing against each other," she said.
"Yeah, it's a bit disappointing but it's still a great day out, so it's not really all bad."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.