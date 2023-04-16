An elderly man remains in a critical condition after a serious single-vehicle crash on the Sturt Highway east of Wagga.
A major emergency service presence responded to a single-vehicle crash on the Sturt Highway at Alfredtown, just east of the Tumbarumba Road intersection, shortly after 6pm on Saturday.
On arrival, a spokesperson for police said officers from Riverina Police District found a Mitsubishi Triton ute had left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
It is understood the "high velocity" crash involved one vehicle and a male was found conscious and breathing at the scene, the spokesperson said.
Police said the 78-year-old man was taken to Wagga Base Hospital, where he remains in a critical condition.
The road was re-opened on Saturday night.
A crime scene was established, and investigations are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the incident.
