The Daily Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Editors Pick List

Man left critical after Sturt Highway crash at Alfredtown, south of Wagga

Taylor Dodge
By Taylor Dodge
Updated April 16 2023 - 6:15pm, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emergency services swarmed a crash scene on the Sturt Highway at Alfredtown on Saturday. Picture by RFS NSW Forest Hill Brigade
Emergency services swarmed a crash scene on the Sturt Highway at Alfredtown on Saturday. Picture by RFS NSW Forest Hill Brigade

An elderly man remains in a critical condition after a serious single-vehicle crash on the Sturt Highway east of Wagga.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Taylor Dodge

Taylor Dodge

Journalist

Your story matters, your voice deserves to be heard and I would love to help you share it. I have five years of experience as a Journalist with Australian Community Media covering an array of topics, with a key focus on breaking news and crime and a passion for people. E: taylor.dodge@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.