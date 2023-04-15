Gundagai's winning streak ends after slow start

Gundagai were left to rue a poor beginning as they found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard for the first time since 2021.
It had been 664 days since the Tigers last had their colours lowered but after a fast start Kangaroos it looked inevitable after the early stages of their clash at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Co-coach Blake Dunn was disappointed with how they started off.
"I thought our first 10 minutes were really poor and it just set the tone for the game unfortunately," Dunn said.
"Things we wanted to do well we just didn't and I was a little concerned coming in about potentially being a little under prepared as we didn't have a trial, and those boys were well prepared.
"I think that showed in the first 20 minutes when they just got away form us but I was pretty happy with the second half.
"We built back into the game a little bit, obviously the result was already done, but our effort was much better."
Gundagai were able to score three tries to two in the half half.
It's something Dunn wants to build on heading into a clash with Albury on Saturday.
"When we had the ball we were making some good metres, finishing our sets off alright, our kicking game could be a little better, but I thought there were some good signs," he said.
"We were just a little off the pace to start."
Dunn thought Joel Field and Wilson Hamblin offered some spark off the bench however the Tigers did pick up some injury concerns.
New recruit Joe Bromage had little impact after picking up a leg injury while halfback Tyron Gorman struggled through with a knee injury.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
