Yellow cards don't slow down Wagga City

Discipline wasn't their friend, but Wagga City ensured Griffith were unable to extract any grand final revenge.
Instead it was the premiers who were able to take a strong win to start the season at Exies Oval on Saturday.
Wagga City had four players yellow carded throughout the clash but were still able to come out on top.
Discipline is one thing returning coach Ben Schreiber is looking to turnaround quickly.
However he was pleased to come away from a tough road trip with a 38-14 victory.
"Being our first hit out of the year as a full squad I thought we put our best foot forward to get us where we need to be come the business end of the year," Schreiber said.
"This is our starting point and our trajectory can only go up from here.
"I was quite pleased with what happened but discipline again let us down a bit.
"It's something we need to work on as a club to try and cut a few of those things out."
Monson Tuvale, Jesse Uhr, Tom and Jone Kurusiga were all given their marching orders at stages of the clash.
However Schreiber was pleased with how the team responded, especially after a slow start.
"They were ready to go, they came out of teh gates firing and it took a fair bit of effort from us to hold them out, slowly work our way back into the game and eventually get over the top of them in the end," he said.
Kurusiga also scored three of his team's six tries.
Wagga City will now tackle CSU at Beres Ellwood Oval while Griffith heads to Tumut on Saturday.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
