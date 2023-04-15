Temora teenager Jared McKinnon had a dream first grade debut.
The 17-year-old scored three tries to help the Dragons to a 38-10 win over Junee at Nixon Park on Saturday.
And it probably should have been more.
"He could have got five in reality," Temora captain-coach Josh McCrone said.
"He dropped probably his easiest one with the line wide open and at the end got pulled down a foot short.
"He probably exceeded expectations for us, which is nice as with Joel Kelly's work situation, we're probably short on the wing there.
"He stepped up nicely."
READ MORE
Coming up from the Weissel Cup, McCrone had wanted to give McKinnon a chance last season but was unable to because of his age.
However he certainly made up for lost time with the strong display.
"I don't think he will be a winger forever but he's doing a really good job for us now," McCrone said.
In their return to the first grade competition, Junee really matched it with Temora in the first half.
They went to the break leading 10-6 before the Dragons started to turn things around.
They scored all six of the tries in the second half to run away with the victory.
McCrone was pleased with how the team defended after handing Junee plenty of opportunities.
"In that first half we probably only had 30 per cent of the possession," he said.
"Our defence was really good as they scored once off a kick and another was a long pass when we were outnumbered and it was a lotto player to pick and we picked the wrong player.
"We just turned over too much possession and gave away too many penalties.
"We had similar possession in the second half and scored 32 points so I think we defended really well."
McCrone thought it was a positive start to their season.
Especially considering the Diesels were looking to make an impact in their return to the competition.
"It's nice to get a win first up and win at home like that," McCrone said.
"The second half was pleasing, and I still think we can play better footy than what we did in the second half.
"A big positive for us is Jared went really good on the wing and Skiddy (Luke Skidmore) added a massive amount for us in the middle when he came on."
Temora are now looking to continue their bright start when they head to Tumut to take on the Blues on Saturday while Junee have plenty of time to prepare for their next game.
The Diesels don't play again until taking on Gundagai on May 21.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.