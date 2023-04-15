The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Collingullie-Glenfield Park has proved too good for Narrandera after claiming a huge 124-point victory over the Eagles

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 15 2023 - 10:20pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sam Stening had a day out in Narrandera, kicking eight goals in the huge win.
Sam Stening had a day out in Narrandera, kicking eight goals in the huge win.

Collingullie-Glenfield Park has started their season in emphatic fashion after claiming a dominant 124-point victory against Narrandera.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.