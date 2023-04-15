Collingullie-Glenfield Park has started their season in emphatic fashion after claiming a dominant 124-point victory against Narrandera.
The Demons kicked seven goals in the opening quarter and never looked back, eventually running out winners 29.20 (194) to 10.10 (70).
Perryman was among the Demons best as was Stening, Inglis and Matt Klemke while recruits Kane Flack and Brodi Williams both impressed in their Collingullie debut.
Eagles recruit Blake Gleeson was among Narrandera's best in his club debut as was fellow recruit Jack Powell.
The win has the Demons sitting second on the ladder with a massive percentage of 277.14 ahead of an interesting match-up next weekend against Turvey Park at Crossroads Oval.
