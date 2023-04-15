MARRAR survived a nervous final minute to provide Cal Gardner his first win as a senior coach at Barellan on Saturday.
For the second consecutive occasion between these two teams, the game went down to the final minute.
Again, it was Marrar that manufactured a great escape with the help of some crucial Barellan misses in front of goal.
Shaun Bourchier and Hugh McKenzie both missed gettable set shots in the final two minutes that would have put the two Blues back in front.
Gardner admitted it was a big relief to register his first win in charge of the Bombers.
"Yeah massive relief," Gardner said.
"To get that win, I think that's going to be massive confidence and a morale-booster for the boys."
The Bombers opened the game with five straight behinds before Barellan goalled in what was going to be the story of the day.
From there, the Two Blues were able to keep their noses in front until eight minutes into the third term when the Bombers regained the lead through the first of two goals to Jordan Hedington.
Marrar led by as much as 13 points midway through the third term and went into three-quarter-time with an eight-point buffer.
The two teams then went goal for goal in a free-flowing final term. Hedington's second goal, a cracker from the boundary line, got Marrar out to a game-high lead of 17 points before Barellan responded with the next three to hit the front at the 19-minute mark.
Brad Turner's fourth goal gave Marrar back the lead with just under four minutes to play, but Barellan returned fire within 30 seconds when Will Ellis kicked truly.
In just his second game for the club, it was Mitch Bloomfield who rose to the occasion and put the Bombers back in front with under two minutes to play.
Barellan went forward again and had their chances but were unable to find the winner.
Gardner admitted it was a hard watch.
"Yeah it was tough to watch from the sidelines," he said.
"It was goal for goal in that last 10 minutes, which was different to what the game was previously where both teams struggled to get a goal.
"That last 10 minutes was a different story to the rest of the game."
Despite the close call, Gardner was happy with the signs for Marrar.
"I was actually really happy with the way we moved the footy, from our defensive 50 to our attacking 50 was really, really positive. I think the scoring shots show that," he said.
"It comes down to making the most of the opportunities that we have inside the forward 50 but I'm confident that will come."
After missing the opening round due to injury, Zach Walgers made a welcome return and was best-on-ground for the Bombers.
Walgers, Hedington, Harry Reynolds and Bryce Mann were the pick of the Bombers, along with Turner, who finished with four.
Dean Schmetzer, McKenzie, Ben Cleaver and Ryan Best shone for Barellan through the midfield, while Matt Irvin in defence and Lucas Irvin, up forward and in the ruck, were others to impress.
Marrar did pick up some injury concerns with both Keenan Flood and Matt Rynehart copping heavy knocks.
Full-time
Marrar Bombers 0.6 0.6 5.9 9.12 (66)
Barellan Two Blues 2.1 2.1 5.1 10.3 (63)
GOALS: Marrar Bombers: B.Turner 4, J.Hedington 2, B.Walker 1, M.Bloomfield 1, Z.Walgers 1; Barellan Two Blues: W.Ellis 2, B.Cleaver 2, D.Schmetzer 2, S.Bourchier 1, L.Irvin 1, H.McKenzie 1, R.Best 1
BEST: Marrar Bombers: Not submitted; Barellan Two Blues: Not submitted.
