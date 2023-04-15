NORTHERN Jets continued their white-hot start to the Farrer League season with a 58-point thrashing of Charles Sturt University on Saturday.
The Jets backed up their round one win over the reigning premiers with another stellar performance, this time at home against the Bushpigs at Ardlethan, running out 16.18 (114) to 8.8 (56) winners.
A seven-goal opening term laid the platform for the Jets and from there, they never looked back.
Northern Jets coach Jack Harper, who starred for a second straight week, was pleased to see his team back up their win over Marrar.
"Absolutely. That was our theme all week, to back up our round one performance, we new CSU would be up and about after their round one win so we knew the key was to dominate the first quarter and we did that, and it set the tone from there," Harper said.
Harper was particularly pleased with the Jets' ability to win the hard ball and their work around the contest.
Harper himself was a candidate for best-on-ground honours, along with Mitch Haddrill and ruckman Lachie Jones for a second week.
Sam Fisher was also elite with his intercept work across half-back, while Jeromy Lucas had a big impact through the midfield.
Matt Wallis, who kicked three goals, came off during the third term with a groin injury and was set to miss next week through unavailability anyway.
Lachie Holmes and Sam Barrow were among CSU's better players.
Full-time
Northern Jets 7.2 11.7 14.14 16.18 (114)
CSU Bushpigs 2.1 7.3 7.5 8.8 (56)
GOALS: Northern Jets: C.Bell 3, M.Wallis 3, M.Haddrill 3, J.Harper 3, H.Gaynor 2, S.Clemson 1, T.Alexander 1; CSU Bushpigs: H.Wakefield 3, L.Holmes 2, J.Collingridge 1, H.Wooden 1, W.Archibald 1
BEST: Northern Jets: S.Fisher, J.Lucas, L.Jones, J.Fisher, J.Harper, N.Doyle; CSU Bushpigs: L.Holmes, D.McPhail, T.Cohalan, L.Moore, H.Wooden, N.Myers.
