Waratahs came out on top in the battle with the unknown.
Deniliquin made their return to the Southern Inland first grade competition for the first time since 1999 and came out swinging against one of the perennial heavyweights.
The Drovers matched their rivals early, with little between the two teams leading into the break, before Waratahs drew away.
After heading into the clash with little knowledge of their rivals, new Waratahs coach Nick McCarthy was pleased to take a 46-19 win at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday.
"With a very unknown opposition the fact that we got the win, got our bonus point and got out of it without any injuries was really pleasing," McCarthy said.
"There's a lot to like with the way we built pressure when we got it into the A zone, I think we scored four tries from rolling mauls so our line out and our scrum both functioned really well."
After trading early tries, Waratahs edged themselves ahead before a try to the Drovers helped them cut the deficit leading into the break.
However McCarthy thought the set piece pressure Waratahs were able to build really told late in the game.
Two-time Bill Castle Medal winner Liam Krautz starred in his first game for the club with his three tries all coming off rolling mauls.
Defence is one thing McCarthy is looking to improve on, especially their first phase defence, as well as their ball security as the season builds.
However he's confident he's got plenty to work with moving forward.
"If we could get a little bit better with our ball security in the A zone and just tidy up some of those defensive things I think we could have a good season," McCarthy said.
"I'm very pleased with the starting point."
McCarthy was also impressed by Deniliquin.
"I was pleased for the competition and pleased for them with how well they played," he said.
"They will be a difficult team to play this year and if sides take them lightly they will end up on the wrong side of the scoreboard.
Meanwhile Albury were big winners over CSU at Murrayfield on Saturday.
Reuben Sarkis crossed for four tries as the Steamers started their campaign with a 45-5 victory.
Both victors will clash at Conolly Rugby Complex on Saturday but will do so under lights with kick set for 6pm.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
