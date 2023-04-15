The Rock-Yerong Creek cemented themselves as the early Farrer League premiership favourites after making an emphatic opening-game statement at Temora on Saturday.
The Magpies justified the off-season hype surrounding them with a 90-point shellacking of Temora, winning 18.14 (122) to 4.8 (32) at Nixon Park.
TRYC showed no signs of tardiness after drawing the round one bye as they came out with all guns blazing in an eight-goal opening-term.
Full-forward James Roberts was electric early, kicking six goals in the first quarter and making the most of a steady flow of supply.
While Temora momentarily stemmed the bleeding somewhat in the second term, the Magpies finished off the demolition with eight goals to two after half-time.
TRYC co-coach Brad Aiken acknowledged it was hard to be critical of such a dominant win to open the year but he was still not completely satisfied.
"To be honest, the boys started really well but our second half, we didn't go on with it when we should of," Aiken said.
"Temora got a few more blokes behind the footy and congested it up a bit, we still over-possessed it a little bit and missed a few opportunities on goal.
"But all in all, I think it was a 90-point win so to travel there, last year they pushed us a bit, we're definitely happy to start the season like that. Compared to last year, that was our emphasis to start well and we have so that's a tick.
"You'd be pretty hard-pressed to keep happy if you weren't impressed with a 90-point win to start the year."
There were plenty of good signs for the Magpies, other than the scoreboard.
Curtis Steele kicked three goals and was among the best in his first outing for the club, while Don Roberts also kicked three from the midfield in an impressive debut.
Tom Yates shone in his return to the club, while Riley and Noah Budd starred in their new roles in defence.
While it wasn't there day, Temora 15-year-old Bayley Blackwell gave the home supporters something to cheer about by kicking three of the Kangaroos' four goals in just his second senior game.
While Temora went into the game on the back of a round one win at Coleambally, Aiken was not prepared to get caught up in the hype at TRYC.
He was already looking forward to next Saturday's grand final re-match against Marrar in the traditional ANZAC Challenge.
"Heath (Russell) and I were rapt with how we started. We played some really, really good footy but there is still a lot of work to be done," Aiken said.
"Our test will come next week against Marrar at Marrar.
"We like playing at Marrar though, it's one of our better grounds we play on, and they had a good win today against Barellan and got over the line by three points so that gets them on board."
Full-time
TRYC Magpies 8.2 10.8 15.11 18.14 (122)
Temora Kangaroos 2.2 2.2 2.5 4.8 (32)
GOALS: TRYC Magpies: J.Roberts 6, C.Steele 3, D.Roberts 3, J.Kemp 2, C.Cool 1, C.Terlich 1, D.Biermann 1, H.White 1; Temora Kangaroos: B.Blackwell 3, I.Reardon 1
BEST: TRYC Magpies: R.Budd, C.Steele, J.Kemp, T.Yates, J.Roberts, N.Budd; Temora Kangaroos: R.Hubbard, J.Cullen, K.Shea, B.Blackwell, W.Reinhold, I.Reardon.
