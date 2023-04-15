The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong have kicked clear in the last quarter to take victory by 69-points against Leeton-Whitton

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 15 2023 - 9:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Hamblin was outstanding for the Lions in their win over the Crows.
Matt Hamblin was outstanding for the Lions in their win over the Crows.

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong has started their premiership defence in winning fashion after claiming a 69-point win on the road against Leeton-Whitton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.