Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong has started their premiership defence in winning fashion after claiming a 69-point win on the road against Leeton-Whitton.
The Lions only led by 21-points going into the last quarter, however ran home strong kicking seven unanswered goals to run out winners 17.17 (119) to 7.8 (50).
GGGM coach Sam Martyn was pretty happy with the performance from his side and was excited to have grabbed the four points.
"It was great to get the four points that's first and foremost what our goal was," Martyn said.
"Credit needs to go to Leeton for the pressure they brought and they have definitely improved I think from last year just the way they tried to make it a really contested game."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
Dan Foley, Mitch Taylor, Ben Walsh and Kai Watts all finished with three goals apiece for the Lions and Martyn was happy to see a number of contributors hit the scoreboard.
"We had a really even group of contributors," he said.
"I know Kai popped up and kicked three and Mitch Taylor who rotated between the forward line and midfield kicked three and had a great game.
"Then some of our forwards who didn't get reward for effort included Harry Carr and Brainy (Zac Brain) in their debuts who never lost a contest.
"They either halved it or brought it down for our smaller players to get first use, so it was a good performance from our forward line and was it a highlight of the day."
Martyn also made note of the performance of midfield star Matt Hamblin who was among the Lions best although having had an interrupted pre-season.
"Matty was super," he said.
"I feel like he's a level above this competition and we are just really lucky that he's still with us and hasn't gone onto bigger and better things.
"Coming off a slower pre-season than usual, he didn't miss a beat and just his inside contest work and then his explosiveness outside to receive the footy and deliver it to our forwards was first class."
While pleased with the effort from his side as a whole, Martyn mentioned a couple of players who performance was crucial to the Lions exiting Leeton with the four points.
"I thought one of our wingman Tommy Sase was fantastic, especially in the last half," he said.
"He was just really composed near the footy and made some good decisions and I thought Benny Walsh was sensational across half-back.
"I think everyone had a really good moment in the game, but I thought those few stood out for me today."
While happy to take victory, Martyn admitted it was far from a complete performance with the Lions needing to do some work during the week ahead of hosting Griffith next weekend.
"Probably just our skills and fundamentals is the biggest issue for us," he said.
"I think most teams will experience this at this time of year when you are actually playing footy against an opposition.
"I thought at times we were just a bit fumbly or just probably missed a target or didn't execute.
"It just goes back to our fundamentals and a bit of it comes back to decision making and probably just our transition at times.
"Those are some of the things that we will look to improve on, but you can't buy that experience of actually playing someone so we will be better for the run and look forward to taking on Griffith at home next Saturday."
Full Time
GGGM 3.3 9.5 10.10 17.17 (119)
Leeton Whitton 0.3 4.4 7.7 7.8 (50)
GOALS: GGGM: D.Foley 3, K.Watts 3, B.Walsh 3, M.Taylor 3, Z.Burhop 2, H.Crozier 1, Z.Brain 1, C.Krebser 1; Leeton Whitton: T.Doyle 3, C.Iannelli 1, C.Purtill 1, J.Turner 1, J.Ryan 1
BEST: GGGM: M.Hamblin, S.Martyn, B.Walsh, D.Foley, J.Lander, Z.Brain; Leeton Whitton: T.Doyle, M.Dryburgh, A.Crelley, J.Turner, C.Purtill, D.Hillam
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.