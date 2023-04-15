A serious crash has closed the Sturt Highway east of Wagga as a rescue helicopter is called in to assist those involved.
Emergency services swarmed the crash site at Alfredtown, just east of the Tumbarumba Road intersection, when it was reported shortly after 6pm on Saturday.
NSW Police, including highway patrol officers, are joined at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and NSW Fire and Rescue crews, a police spokesperson confirmed.
It is understood the "high velocity" crash involved one vehicle - a white ute that had hit a tree - and a male was conscious and breathing, police said.
IN OTHER NEWS:
A rescue helicopter was also called in response to the crash, while westbound lanes were closed and the eastbound lanes partially affected, the spokesperson said.
The highway is closed for most of the way between Tumbarumba Road and the Hume Highway, and diversions are in place to connect the thoroughfares.
The NSW Transport Management Centre advises eastbound light vehicles should take Tumbarumba Road, Keajura Road, Coreinbob Siding Road and Martins Road to rejoin the Sturt Highway just before it connects with the Hume. Westbound drivers can take the reverse route.
Heavy vehicles, including B-doubles, are being rerouted along Tumbarumba Road and the Hume Highway in both directions, adding around 30 minutes of travel time.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
You'll find my byline on breaking news, live blogs and anything in between. Got a tip? Email dhuntly@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.