The Sturt Highway has been reopened after a serious crash closed westbound lanes on Saturday as a rescue helicopter was called in to assist those involved.
Emergency services swarmed the crash site at Alfredtown, just east of the Tumbarumba Road intersection, when it was reported shortly after 6pm on Saturday.
NSW Police, including highway patrol officers, were joined at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics and NSW Fire and Rescue crews, a police spokesperson confirmed.
It is understood the "high velocity" crash involved one vehicle - a white ute that had hit a tree - and a male was conscious and breathing, police said.
A rescue helicopter was also called in response to the crash, while westbound lanes were closed and the eastbound lanes partially affected, the spokesperson said.
The highway was closed for most of the way between Tumbarumba Road and the Hume Highway, and diversions were in place to connect the thoroughfares.
