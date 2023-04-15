Griffith and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes have played out a dramatic draw after a thrilling contest at Exies Oval.
Only two points separated the two sides at both half and three-quarter-time with the Swans and Goannas eventually sharing the points 6.11 (47) to 7.5 (47).
Swans coach Greg Dreyer was relatively pleased with his side's performance although admitted poor kicking in front of goal late in the game proved costly after Griffith kicked 1.4 in the last quarter.
"I was happy with how we defended and how we competed," Dreyer said.
"They got the jump on us and we really fought back and we were behind the whole day.
"But then we had several opportunities from set shots in that last quarter which we missed and we didn't execute.
"So I'm pleased that we could defend and fought our way back in as they are a good side and a strong side.
"We matched them and clawed our way back into the game, but we didn't execute when we had the chance, so that was disappointing I suppose."
MORE SPORTS NEWS:
MCUE co-coach Jeremy Rowe was similar in his assessment of the contest after only coming away with two points after leading for the majority of the four quarters.
"It's a really weird one to try and unpack," Rowe said.
"I think you can look at it in a whole number of ways, like if we look at the fact there was 100 minutes of footy played today and we were ahead for 99 of them and we haven't won a game of footy instantly you become fairly disappointed.
"But then you can look at it the other way and say that Griffith spent the last 10 minutes coming at us and entering forward 50 and had a number of scoring opportunities and they are probably thinking that they were fairly unlucky not to get on the right side of it.
"So you have probably got two teams that depending on which way you look at it can think that maybe they got away with grabbing a couple of points that they might not have or you could look at it that it's an opportunity gone for us to sort of be 2-0.
"But I suppose that's what a draw does, it brings a little bit of confusion and you are a little bit unsure how to unpack it and exactly how to rate it and that's definitely how we are feeling at the moment."
Rowe was really impressed with the performance of young defender Tristan Wheeler who he thought was best on ground for MCUE by a country mile after a huge game while also naming Ryan Turnbull, Max Hanrahan and Ethan Schiller as among the Goannas best.
For the Swans, Dreyer thought Mason Rosengreen played really well while also noting the performances of Rhys Pollock, Alex Page and Nathan Richards.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.