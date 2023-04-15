East Wagga-Kooringal overcame a sluggish start to record one of their biggest ever wins over cross-town rivals North Wagga on Saturday.
The Hawks piled on 20 goals to just two after the quarter time break to run out 127-point winners over the Saints, 24.16 (160) to 5.3 (33).
EWK forwards Jarrad Boumann and Brock Argus combined for 13 goals between them as the pair, along with Daniel McCarthy, enjoyed a day out inside their attacking 50.
North Wagga beat EWK on both occasions last year and the Saints again looked set to take it right up to the Hawks as they kicked three of the first four goals, and then the first of the second term to take back the lead.
But when the Hawks upped the ante, the Saints were unable to go with them in what looks to be a long year for North Wagga.
Boumann proved a handful throughout the contest, kicking seven goals and creating several others before going off late, while Argus (six goals) and McCarthy (five) both ran hot during different periods of the contest.
Argus inspired the Hawks' surge in the second term, kicking 3.2 for the quarter, while McCarthy booted three of his five in the third term.
Their job was made easy by the way the ball was coming in and that was courtesy of Kyle North-Flanagan winning the ruck battle and giving first use to Jarrod Turner and Luke Cuthbert.
EWK coach Matt Hard was naturally happy with the win but more so the performance from quarter time onwards.
"It was good. It was a good team effort, I thought, today," Hard said.
"Everyone played their role pretty well.
"To North Wagga's credit, they started pretty well and put us under a lot of pressure but once the game opened up a little bit and we steadied, we used the ball quite well.
"We used the ball quite well, we worked a bit harder, we won the ball in the clinches a bit and were just a bit cleaner I thought, which enabled us to control the football a lot more."
Hard was happy to see his forwards capitalise but ultimately was most pleased by the way the ball got to them.
"I think we're going to have forwards that are always able to present, absolutely. I thought they were all quite disciplined and opened it up for each other and worked well in tandem," Hard said.
"I was happy with that as far as that goes but it was winning the footy in the clinches and being clean with it that I was most impressed with after quarter time."
Turner was the pick of the on-ball brigade for EWK, making the most of the foundation laid by North-Flanagan, particularly in the second term.
Tom Tyson also showed what a valuable addition he will be to the Hawks with a polished display on the wing.
For North Wagga, Josh Thompson was lively across half-forward and Bailey Clark won plenty of the footy, while Tom Nejman showed good signs up forward early on.
Full-time
EWK Hawks 4.1 9.7 16.12 24.16 (160)
North Wagga Saints 3.2 4.3 4.3 5.3 (33)
GOALS: EWK Hawks: J Boumann 7, B Argus 6, D McCarthy 5, H Leddin 2, R Bourne 1, T Tyson 1, J Hughes 1, K Rowbotham 1; North Wagga Saints: J.Thompson 1, T.Nejman 1, K.Hanlon 1, L.McGowan 1, M.Thomas 1 BEST: EWK Hawks: J.Turner, J.Boumann, K.North-flanagan, D.McCarthy, B.Argus, T.Tyson; North Wagga Saints: M.Thomas, I.Bennett, R.Doneley, B.Clark, T.Nejman, W.Harper.
