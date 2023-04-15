Kangaroos make big early statement in victory

Kangaroos launched their Group Nine campaign in impressive style.
The Wagga side ended Gundagai's unbeaten run in convincing fashion at Equex Centre on Saturday.
Former Tigers captain-coach James Smart led the early carnage as Kangaroos crossed for four tries in the opening 20 minutes.
Even though he succumbed to a calf complaint, it did little to stem the early barrage.
Instead Kangaroos went into half-time leading 34-0.
While Gundagai did win the second stanza, new Kangaroos captain-coach Nathan Rose was pleased with the tone set in the 44-16 win.
"We got out of the gates pretty well, nice and early," Rose said.
"Even though we did blow out the scoreboard, Gundagai did turn up but we were lucky enough to capitalise on our opportunities.
"That's definitely a positive but we still have some work to do, as seen in the second half."
Smart got Kangaroos on the board when he forced his way over from dummy half before helping to set up the first of Casey Lynch's two tries five minutes later.
Latrell Siegwalt then made his former club pay for the resulting restart going out on the full before Lynch split the Gundagai defence with ease.
Noa Fotu then crossed for a double himself to have Kangaroos well on top heading into the break.
Siegwalt crossed for his second before Gundagai were able to have something to cheer for.
It took 50 minutes but they got on the board when Jack Elphick crossed after a nice long ball from Tyron Gorman.
Debutant Will Murray made it two tries in a row for the premiers but Tyler Jones exposed their defensive frailties again when he scored an easy try off a scrum.
Blake Dunn ensured Gundagai would win the second half when he broke through the Kangaroos defence.
Rose thought Kangaroos put in a good team performance in the first half but it's something he's looking to sustain throughout games as the competition progresses.
It is one thing he wants to see improve ahead of their trip to tackle Young at Alfred Oval on Sunday.
"They probably had the majority of the ball to start the second half and we didn't control that," Rose said.
"We need to be better moving forward in that aspect."
However it is not all good news for Kangaroos.
Not only did Smart pick up a calf complaint but the game was called off with almost five minutes still to play out when front rower Brayden Sharrock suffered a serious knee injury.
While things don't look good for the veteran forward, Rose is hoping Smart is on the sidelines too long after his impressive beginning.
"Smarty just controlled it out there nicely for us," Rose said.
"I haven't spoken to him yet but hopefully it is nothing too serious.
"We'll rest him over the next couple of weeks and go from there."
