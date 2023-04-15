A huge third quarter from Turvey Park has led the Bulldogs to a strong 67-point win against Wagga Tigers.
The Bulldogs piled on eight unanswered goals in the third and eventually ran out 18.4 (112) to 6.9 (45) winners against a disappointing Tigers side.
Turvey coach Michael Mazzocchi was happy to grab the first round win, but admitted that they wouldn't be getting too far ahead of themselves after going up against a depleted Tigers outfit.
"I watched Tigers last week against Mango and they were very competitive," Mazzocchi said.
"But we obviously got them on a good day as they had four or five good footballers missing.
"Stepho (Murray Stephenson), (Shaun) Flanigan, (Lahn) Shepherd and one of the Kelly's, so they had some personal out.
"It was great to win, but also realistically we played them well under strength."
After a rather close opening half, the Bulldogs opened up the floodgates early in the third with Lachy Leary, Brad Ashcroft, Ethan Weidemann, Luke Fellows and Will Ashcroft all hitting the scoreboard in the first ten minutes after halftime and blowing out what had been a 15-point lead at the half out to 45.
Mazzocchi was happy with how his side rallied early in the third and began to get control of the momentum.
"We weren't playing great footy early I suppose it was those first round jitters where it was just bash and crash," he said.
"But once the game opened up and we went back to playing some good quick footy, we opened the game up really well and used our forwards and led them into a bit of space.
"But it was mostly on the back of the backline, because I think in the first half the inside 50's were level.
"We had a 15-point lead and they really kept us in the game, we then came out after halftime and there was a free kick inside 50 for them and we rebounded and away it went.
"I think the first three centre clearances were all free kicks straight into their forward line and the back line held up and we were able to rebound.
"On the back of our back line we played really well in that third quarter."
It was a solid return game for Brad Ashcroft after missing more than 12 months of footy after kicking the opening goal of the game and finishing the afternoon with four majors.
Fellows and Leary were outstanding for the Bulldogs and finished the afternoon with three goals apiece.
Jock Cornell was by far the Tigers best and finished the afternoon with four goals while Dylan Morton and Jeremy Piercy also played well.
Full Time
Turvey Park 5.1 6.2 14.4 18.4 (112)
Wagga Tigers 2.2 3.5 3.7 6.9 (45)
GOALS: Turvey Park: B.Ashcroft 4, L.Leary 3, L.Fellows 3, W.Ashcroft 2, B.Wallett 1, H.Woods 1, E.Weidemann 1, H.Stapleton 1, C.Dooley 1, H.Smith 1; Wagga Tigers: J.Cornell 4, B.Kelly 2
BEST: Turvey Park: L.Fellows, L.Leary, H.Smith, A.Emery, J.Ashcroft, E.Weidemann; Wagga Tigers: J.Cornell, D.Morton, J.Piercy, S.McNaughton
