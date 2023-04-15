The Daily Advertiser
Turvey Park has recorded a strong opening round win at home defeating Wagga Tigers by 67-points at Maher Oval

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 15 2023 - 9:50pm
Turvey Park's Luke Fellows dishes off a handball during the Bulldogs big win against Wagga Tigers at Maher Oval. Picture by Madeline Begley
A huge third quarter from Turvey Park has led the Bulldogs to a strong 67-point win against Wagga Tigers.

