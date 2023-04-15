Kangaroos 44 d Gundagai 16
Temora 38 d Junee 10
Griffith 6.11 (47) drew with Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes 7.5 (47)
Turvey Park 18.4 (112) d Wagga Tigers 6.9 (45)
Collingullie-Glenfield Park 29.20 (194) d Narrandera 10.10 (70)
Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong 17.17 (119) d Leeton-Whitton 7.8 (50)
Northern Jets 16.18 (114) d Charles Sturt University 8.8 (56)
East Wagga-Kooringal 24.16 (160) d North Wagga 5.3 (33)
Marrar 9.12 (66) d Barellan 10.3 (63)
The Rock-Yerong Creek 18.14 (122) d Temora 4.8 (32)
Osborne 11.11 (77) d Howlong 10.11 (71)
Culcairn 12.8 (80) d Henty 10.5 (65)
Holbrook 9.10 (64) d Jindera 8.10 (58)
Lockhart 31.12 (198) d Murray Magpies 3.8 (26)
Billabong Crows 8.12 (60) d Brock/Burrum 8.5 (53)
CDHBU 10.10 (70) d Rand-Walbundrie-Walla 8.13 (61)
Waratahs 46 d Deniliquin 19
Albury 45 d CSU 5
Tumut 27 d Ag College 21
Wagga City 38 d Griffith 14
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
