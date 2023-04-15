Pro Patria held its first open day on Saturday and the reception from the Wagga community was "enormous".
Around 2000 people turned out to support the veteran centre and check out the Kapooka Army Band, classic and historic Cars, aerial crane rides, face painting, the Rugby Men's Choir in the Chapel and much more.
The community raised around $4000 for the centre's $1.5 million target to purchase the former Carmelite monastery.
"Amazing ... the amount of people we had in through there to actually see the facility and what we're doing there was enormous, it was really good to see," said Pro Patria's Jason Frost.
"There was lots of questions and we had pur medical professionals there to display what they were doing."
It was a celebrity affair with ABC Gardening Costa Georgiadis turning out in support.
"He's been supportive for a while, with our garden to plate program and our focus on nutrition and growing food ... to have him down and included in that was just magical and he's wanting to support where he can," Mr Frost said.
But more than the money, the event was about letting the community know about the important things Pro Patria are trying to achieve, Mr Frost said.
"The huge part for us is to be able to include the community in what we're actually doing out there," he said.
It has capped a big couple of months for Pro Patria, on Friday the centre received a $100,000 donation from a "high net-worth individual" at the same time Sir Peter Cosgrove came to visit.
They also secured $24,224 in funds at Wagga's recent and first ever live crowdfunding event.
Mr Frost thinks the momentum is behind the group as they aim to reach the $1.5 million in the coming months.
"It feels like we're most certainly moving in the right direction," he said.
A new clinical trial available to Wagga veterans battling tinnitus was also announced at the open day, an example of the work Por Patria is hoping to continue to do, Mr Frost said.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story.
