First you cut your log to the length you want your finished product to be.
You then split your log into, say, quarters and then "axe out" your piece of timber into a smaller shape - you now have yourself a 'blank'.
Then you grab your sloyd knife - a tool for wood work which has one bevel each way and bites into the wood harder than a normal kinfe, creating a smoother finish - and start to carve the blank into the rough shape you want.
You then use your hook knife to hollow out the bowl, before turning it over and smoothing the back of the bowl, again with your sloyd, before grabbing a hard porcelain object to burnish and polish your wood, oil it and in no time at all you have yourself a wooden spoon.
That's the simplified version woodworking artist Ash Credlin gives me as he sits astride his "spoon mule", his self-made foot activated clamping bench that allows you to hold your spoon in place while carving.
The Junee artist is a wood carving evangelical who is on a mission to spread the virtues of the artform, starting with his spoon making class at Junee Licorice & Chocolate Factory.
He has been into woodworking for the past five years, he started making his art after a flash of inspiration from Instagram.
"I saw a piece online, I thought, 'I could make them', I had no tools, I kind of made it with half-arsed ability," he said.
He makes mountain scapes on recycled timber with different themes. Night skies and sunrise pieces are popular, as well as his wooden lamps and other select items.
But someone wanted to buy that half-arsed piece and an obsession with wood was born.
"She bought three pieces and now I've got regular customers," he said.
Carving spoons from a piece of recycled wood is a "mindful" process he says, as six of his students sit hunched over their blanks, sloyds in hand, dragging them along the pale timber, concentration etched into their faces.
The wood would-be wood carvers are using is Poplar from a fallen tree outside of Tumut - all of his art is made using reclaimed and recycled wood or from fallen trees.
He loves working with recycled timber for the satisfaction of giving the material new life.
"I like being able to take something most people will look at and think it's nothing and turn it into something that's usable," he said.
"Whether that's the art that comes from a pile of scrap wood, most people burn it, and I look at it and say there's still potential in that. Same for spoons, most people look at it as just a piece of wood, to me that's an eating spoon.
"I like to be able to make something people don't expect out of something else."
There's also something about working with his hands that's special. Ash spends his days working as a social worker in Wagga and being able to sit and carve at home after a tough day is meditative, he said.
"I can carve and not have to think of other things, that's why I enjoy it," he said.
"I like that you can carve something that people made 2000 years ago and nothing has changed ... to be able to make something most people don't make anymore, it's total simplicity and to do it with just tools, to show you don't need technology."
Bronwyn Gonczar travelled from Albury to take Ash's class. The retired art teacher inherited her dads woodworking tools and was determined to use them at least once.
"I've always been busy with my hands," she said. "I'm loving it.
"I'm actually invested, whenever I want to try something, I throw myself hook line and sinker, I've already got the axe at home, the tools at home and my husband has made me a wooden block for chopping."
Ash has only recently started to offer spoon making classes but hopes to bring spoons to the masses and eventually be able to have a wood carving club full of his disciples.
Conor covers Wagga city council, business and defence, but is definitely interested in your quirky story.
