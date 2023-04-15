Live coverage: April 15-16 weekend sport blog

The Daily Advertiser's weekend sports blog keeps you up to date with the latest from around the grounds.
Footy is really back now.
After the Farrer League started before Easter, and Mangoplah-Cookardinia United-Eastlakes and Wagga Tigers treated us to some Good Friday footy, the remainder of the Riverina League plus Group Nine and Southern Inland kick off today.
Junee will their return to first grade against Temora while Kangaroos host last year's undefeated premiers Gundagai to start Group Nine on Saturday while Tumut travels to Albury on Sunday.
MCUE are looking to make it two wins from as many games in the Riverina League when they head over the Griffith, Turvey Park plays hosts to Wagga Tigers, Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong heads over to tackle Leeton-Whitton while Narrandera hosts Collingullie-Glenfield Park.
In the Farrer League Marrar look to get their first win on the board against Barellan, East Wagga-Kooringal hosts North Wagga, Temora hosts The Rock-Yerong Creek while CSU travel over to Ardlethan to play the Northern Jets.
Southern Inland also kicks off with Deniliquin back in first grade for the first time since 1999 when they face Waratahs, Griffith host Wagga City in the grand final rematch while Ag College hosts Tumut and CSU head down to Albury.
Follow all the action.
