Cootamundra look to improve on 2022 season

Cootamundra Strikers are hoping to improve their win-loss ratio in the 2023 season.
After securing just a single win in the 2022 season, coach Mick Godbier has realistic expectations on the side's progression this year.
"I don't do anything to run second but I am an optimist and I know where we've come from and what we're up against," Godbier said.
"My year will be focused on development and giving these young guys an opportunity, and winning games of football, whilst it is important, it's not one of the most important things we'll be focused on and we haven't been over the past couple of years."
Defeating Henwood Park 5-2 last season, Godbier said it was a well deserved moral boost that will continue into this year's season.
"For the boys, and the team, and the squad, and the club, that was fantastic and hopefully we can rattle some cages this year," he said.
"We won't go out there to lose but this is about developing these kids and giving them an opportunity to play first grade."
Starting their pre-season early this year, the coach has been pleased with how the side has come together.
"We've had a pretty good pre-season, we've been training for three months," Godbier.
"We're a small town club trying to compete in this Wagga competition, it is difficult at times with numbers and we try to give those younger kids, 15 and 16, an opportunity to play at the highest level.
"We've got some good kids that we've had for the last couple of years so it should be a positive year."
Playing a trial with Young last month Godbier said what he saw was promising, with the first grade side leading 1-0 with 20-minutes to go before conceding two goals to lose.
He said fitness let the team down in the game, but he was pleased to have a run ahead of the season proper.
Cootamundra start their 2023 season with a home game against South Wagga.
Tahlia Sinclair is a sports journalist running around Wagga Wagga for The Daily Advertiser.
