Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn is looking forward to starting their premiership defence on Saturday against Leeton-Whitton.
Although making the trip to Leeton without premiership players Jacob Olsson, Kirk Mahon and Jack McCaig, Martyn said it was great to get their 2023 campaign underway against the Crows.
"We had a cracking session Tuesday and we knew it was round one because we had about 40 blokes turn up," Martyn said.
"It was great to see so many numbers and it's an exciting time for anyone that is playing footy this year.
"We are really keen to put what we've done in pre-season into action and kick off our campaign."
While on paper it may not seem like the greatest contest between last year's premiers and the winless Crows, Martyn was heading into the clash fully prepared for a tough challenge.
"You really can't draw any conclusions I don't think to begin a game," he said.
"It's a old cliche, but every team starts from the same level in regards to 18 players on a field and you are competing for the same amount of points.
"So we will go into the game and treat it as such and make sure we do everything we can to get the four points from the contest.
"Grovesy (Tom Groves) has done a cracking job, he's a top coach and they've started their pre-season really early, so they have got their body of work under their belts.
"I'm expecting especially in the first five minutes that both teams will be in a ferocious contest and like he will be saying to his guys it will be the team that can settle down and absorb that pressure and start getting the game on their terms that will gain the ascendancy."
In addition to the trio of Olsson, Mahon and McCaig that will miss the contest against the Crows, the Lions also head into the new season without the services of George Alexander, Tom Anderson, Michael Rothnie, Lachlan Parker and Luke Walsh.
Although so much changeover could be concerning for some coaches, Martyn was looking at the change of personnel as a positive.
"It's great to see that we have got some really good depth," he said.
"Obviously Tommy Anderson has gone onto better himself in the O&M which we are really excited to see and he had a great game on the weekend and George has headed back to his home club.
"But we've got some opportunities for some younger players and we feel that in terms of our depth we've probably got more players to choose from that are at that first grade level.
"We are really excited to see some of those players have a crack at earning their spot in the team and cementing it."
While staring at a pretty long list of omissions, the Lions can take some positives out of a handy list of inclusions that include Zac Brain and Harry Carr that will play their first senior game for the club as well as Tom Quinn who will play his first game for GGGM since moving home from Queensland in the off-season.
