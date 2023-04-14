The Daily Advertiser
Home/News/Latest News

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn is looking forward to starting their campaign against Leeton-Whitton on Saturday

JM
By Jimmy Meiklejohn
April 14 2023 - 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
GGGM coach Sam Martyn is looking forward to starting their premiership defence on Saturday although they will head into the clash with trio Jacob Olsson, Kirk Mahon and Jack McCaig. Picture by Madeline Begley
GGGM coach Sam Martyn is looking forward to starting their premiership defence on Saturday although they will head into the clash with trio Jacob Olsson, Kirk Mahon and Jack McCaig. Picture by Madeline Begley

Ganmain-Grong Grong-Matong coach Sam Martyn is looking forward to starting their premiership defence on Saturday against Leeton-Whitton.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JM

Jimmy Meiklejohn

Sports Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Wagga Wagga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.