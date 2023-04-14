Temora looks for strong start against Junee

Temora will be without Zach Starr to start their Group Nine campaign.
The front rower will miss the clash with Junee at Nixon Park on Saturday due to work commitments.
However captain-coach Josh is still pleased with how his team comes into the clash.
"You won't really know until you play but at the minute everything is alright," McCrone said.
Temora will be the first team to tackle Junee in their return to first grade this season.
However McCrone doesn't want any emotion from their opponents to be a focus for his team.
"I'm not really worried on what Junee brings but more worried about what we do," he said.
"The way we started that last trial against Yass was really positive for us so hopefully that can continue."
It is set to be a big day at Nixon Park with both the Dragons and their Farrer League counterparts both playing at the same venue.
Courtney is a sports journalist from The Daily Advertiser focusing on Group Nine, Southern Inland, cricket, harness racing and greyhound racing.
